Distributed Data Clean Rooms Powered by Snowflake

Under the pressure of increased privacy regulation in the marketing world, many Snowflake customers are becoming interested in the concept of data clean rooms. A data clean room is a safe place that allows multiple companies, or divisions of a single company, to bring data together for joint analysis under defined guidelines and restrictions that keep the data secure.

Data clean rooms have use cases in marketing attribution and sales. For example, if you know customers saw an advertisement and later bought products, you can understand if you’re getting a return on your marketing dollars. While these types of attribution analytics have happened in the past, the new California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and GDPR regulations now block or complicate this analysis.

Whether a clean room contains PII or anonymized data, data privacy practices are critical. Even anonymized data can often be tied back to actual people through creative analytics.