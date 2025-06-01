Snowflake at Cannes Lions 2025

Partner and customer updates

Snowflake and our open ecosystem are powering the next wave of innovation, giving partners and customers the flexibility, transparency and interoperability they need to build, activate and measure in more effective and precise ways. These announcements reflect the growing momentum across our data and media ecosystem, where publishers, advertisers and agencies are solving complex challenges with speed, scale and precision. From identity and activation to AI-driven intelligence and clean room collaboration, this next wave of innovation is a testament to the shared value we’re unlocking together on Snowflake.

Afterpay Media Network is using Narrative's Snowflake Native App to streamline its first-party buyer signals and activate it across platforms. This integration, leveraging Narrative's Federation of Identity, allows Block, Inc., and its brands including Afterpay, Square, Cash App and others to build supergraphs for improved onboarding, attribution and frequency management.

“At Afterpay (part of Block, Inc.), we leverage Snowflake and Narrative to power seamless, secure data collaboration that unlocks a truly holistic view of consumer behavior. With Snowflake's scalable platform and Narrative's data collaboration capabilities, we’re delivering deep, privacy-first insights into how consumers discover, decide and buy.” —Saket Mehta, Afterpay VP of Global Advertising, Block

Fanatics is building a sports media network on Snowflake, in partnership with Audience Acuity for identity, across various platforms. With Snowflake as the critical supporting infrastructure, Fanatics can now efficiently assemble audiences and activate them across numerous destinations within a unified data environment.

"Snowflake is enabling Fanatics to take a transformative step forward in how we understand and engage with fans at scale. We're unlocking new opportunities to personalize experiences, measure performance and power the future of sports media with precision and agility." —Maddy Want, VP of Data, Fanatics

Hightouch transforms Snowflake into a data platform for media buyers and sellers — enabling better performance, faster execution, full-funnel accountability and unified governance. Media buyers can resolve identities, activate granular audiences, run holdouts and send conversions across 50+ media channels. Sellers can deliver curated on-site and off-site audiences and deliver closed-loop measurement — all without copying and storing data outside of Snowflake.

“Too many media teams are forced to choose between scale and security — or between AI and activation. With Hightouch, they don’t have to. We make Snowflake the control center for media data: identity-resolved, ML-ready and instantly actionable across 50+ channels — with no more data copies, delays or silos.” —Ian Maier, AdTech Lead, Hightouch

ID5’s privacy-first identity solutions are now available on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, providing seamless access to secure data collaboration within the trusted Snowflake environment. The partnership enables Snowflake customers to enrich their data, expand audience reach and enhance campaign performance across devices, ensuring consistent, scaled addressability even in cookie-less and unauthenticated environments, while maintaining privacy compliance.

Kargo's contextual product leverages Snowflake Cortex AI to create cohorts for relevant consumer targeting through the power of AI. This method moves beyond standard taxonomies to enable marketers to use natural language audience descriptions that create bespoke segments. In partnership with Snowflake, Kargo accelerated this product to market by working together on an integrated solution.

“Kargo's partnership with Snowflake drives a new wave of innovation in ad tech — merging scalable AI with intuitive audience design. This collaboration redefines how data fuels creativity, delivering smarter, faster solutions that elevate the entire marketing ecosystem.” —Andy Owens, VP of Data and Analytics, Kargo

Magnite Access, Magnite’s core data offering, now leverages Snowflake’s Data Clean Rooms to centralize first-party data activation, omnichannel ad exposure and conversion data to power better advertiser outcomes and increased publisher revenues.

“Magnite is committed to helping clients make the most of their data. With Snowflake’s powerful and secure infrastructure built into Magnite Access, users can onboard data seamlessly, activate audiences at scale and even build international audience segments.” —Kristen Williams, SVP of Partnerships, Magnite

Newton Research provides brands, agencies and publishers with AI agents purpose-built for marketing analytics — directly inside Snowflake. With zero data movement, Newton powers marketing mix models (MMMs), multi-touch attribution (MTA), incrementality tests, pacing, budget reallocation and post-campaign analytics — unlocking powerful insights faster, securely and at scale.

NIQ’s media division is collaborating with Snowflake to build a secure data environment that enables advertisers and media companies to combine ad exposure data with NIQ’s proprietary sales data. This will allow advertisers to measure the impact of marketing on a brand’s bottom line with precision and accuracy.

PubMatic’s partnership with Snowflake offers a differentiated approach to activating commerce data, bringing new, incremental value to the data by enabling secure and scaled audience targeting across PubMatic’s premium omnichannel inventory. With fewer systems touching the data and full control maintained throughout, this integration enhances both performance and privacy in a way that’s truly unique to the ecosystem.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Snowflake to bring a truly differentiated solution to market. By keeping commerce data partners’ assets fully governed within Snowflake’s infrastructure, we simplify operations and drive down costs, without ever compromising privacy. This unique approach fuels precise, real-time targeting across PubMatic’s omnichannel inventory, creating a secure, scalable path to performance built for the future of advertising.” —Elena Lau, VP of Business Development and Partner Management, PubMatic

Samba TV enables agentic applications to traverse data clean rooms with its new MCP-based identity-matching protocol, accelerating data collaboration for advertisers and media owners. Samba proprietary signals from TV, behavioral and contextual data will be available through this protocol. Identity that traverses discrete clean rooms turns Snowflake into a privacy-compliant super-signal aggregation that the industry has been waiting for.

The Trade Desk’s new Connector App in Snowflake lets marketers automate onboarding and accelerate segment activation in The Trade Desk’s DSP. Through one application, enterprises can send first-party data including CRM data as UID2s, custom retail audiences and SKU-level product catalogs and receive log-level data back into Snowflake. This integration streamlines closed-loop marketing, connecting activation insights with advertising for improved results.

Yahoo DSP is building a Snowflake Data Clean Room to simplify first-party data onboarding and enable secure, privacy-preserving analysis. The integration supports ad log queries for outcome measurement and allows publishers to map their IDs to Yahoo Connect ID within Snowflake — enhancing inventory quality and helping reduce fraud. This gives publishers a secure, customized way to monetize their audiences in Yahoo DSP while maintaining user trust.

"At Yahoo DSP, we’re focused on giving partners the flexibility and control they need when it comes to sharing data. Our partnership with Snowflake is part of our commitment to helping advertisers and publishers collaborate in a secure and responsible way. In today’s privacy-first world, it’s more important than ever for the industry to work together to protect consumer data — and we’re proud to join forces with Snowflake to support that mission.” —Giovanni Gardelli, VP of Ads Data Products, Yahoo DSP