Third-party cookies have long been the backbone of online advertising, providing valuable insights into user behavior and enabling targeted, personalized campaigns. However, privacy concerns and evolving regulations have led major browsers like Safari and Firefox to limit or eliminate third-party cookie tracking. The next major milestone is upon us as Google is now testing a cookieless experience for 1% of randomly assigned Chrome users. Given that Chrome makes up nearly two-thirds of the global web browser market, this 1% signal loss will send shockwaves throughout the marketing and advertising ecosystem.

The eventual full deprecation of third-party cookies in Chrome will create a new era within marketing and advertising, as advertisers scramble to find new ways to understand and engage their audiences. However, amidst these challenges, there’s a silver lining. Instead of relying on outdated — and arguably inaccurate — tracking methodologies, the coming “cookieless world” instead presents opportunities for advertisers to forge stronger connections with customers. Marketers and advertisers should strive to go beyond just navigating signal loss to create parity with the results they saw in a world of third-party cookies. Now is the time to seize the opportunity to thrive in this new paradigm. Below are three practical steps to advance beyond the limiting world of third-party cookies.