Mobilizing the World’s Sensitive Data with Differential Privacy - Snowflake Announces Intent to Acquire LeapYear

From its inception Snowflake has been on a mission to mobilize the world’s data and we’ve seen the demand for data sharing and collaboration continue to grow. Since we’ve launched Snowflake’s Collaboration and Global Data Clean Room capabilities, our customers have used Snowflake to establish, secure, and govern their data collaborations without exposing sensitive information to one another.

Leaders in the media and advertising industries, such as Disney, NBCUniversal, Acxiom, OpenAP, and Roku use Snowflake Global Data Clean Rooms to open up safe, auditable collaboration opportunities across organizations. This has also opened up new collaboration opportunities for organizations across other industries, like retail and CPG.

To further our mission of mobilizing the world’s data — including some of the most sensitive data — Snowflake is announcing its intent to acquire LeapYear, a differential privacy platform, and bring the LeapYear team and technology into Snowflake to help our customers leverage previously off-limits data. For these sensitive use cases, differential privacy augments private data collaboration with mathematically proven-privacy protection.

LeapYear’s technology has shown that it can enable the largest enterprises to break down data silos, form data partnerships, and accelerate the adoption of machine learning. We look forward to working with the LeapYear team to mobilize the world’s most sensitive data.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. Look for more details in the coming months.