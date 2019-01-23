We feel our rapid move from a Challenger to a Leader demonstrates Snowflake’s strong momentum. With the flexibility of big data platforms, the power of traditional data warehousing, and the instant and infinite elasticity of the cloud, Snowflake provides the best environment for data with our near-infinite resources and computing power, all at a fraction of the cost of other solutions. We expect these modern attributes to drive the future of data management, data warehousing and data analytics.

The future we see at Snowflake is bright as we continue to put customers first and help them embrace and thrive in the growing Data Economy.

*Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics” by Adam M. Ronthal, Roxane Edjlali, Rick Greenwald.

*Gartner, “Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data Management Solutions for Analytics Market,” Peer Contributors. August 6, 2018.

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