Gartner has released its 2019 report, “Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics.” Snowflake is proud to announce its position as a Leader. We believe this achievement reflects our unique cloud-built architecture, and our execution and vision to enable the Data Economy across multiple, mainstream clouds.
Focused on our customers’ success
At Snowflake, we continue to put customers first and foremost in everything we do. This focus is fueling our success in the data management, data analytics and data warehouse markets. The number of Snowflake customers more than tripled in 2018, fueling our 247% year-over-year revenue growth. Organizations realize the cloud’s effectively infinite capacity and elasticity, coupled with a pay-by-the-second usage model, delivers the deepest, data-driven insights and price performance available. Snowflake delivers this to our customers via a zero-management, cloud-built data warehouse that easily and securely loads, integrates, and analyzes all types of data from a single source of truth.
In addition, an increasing number of customers use Snowflake’s Secure Data Sharing feature to seamlessly and instantly collaborate across their ecosystems in real time. Snowflake enables organizations of all sizes to become leaders in the growing Data Economy by equipping them to analyze and securely share any part of their data without the constraints or complexity of traditional data sharing methods. With Secure Data Sharing, data doesn’t move.
Gartner’s evaluation criteria
Gartner evaluated 19 vendors on 15 criteria, which comprise two main categories: completeness of vision and ability to execute. After being named a Challenger in the 2018 edition of the annual report, we believe our execution has consistently improved, and this year, we moved forward to achieve a Leader status.
In the words of our customers
Published in August 2018, Gartner also released a Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” report, which recognized vendors rated by their customers. The survey used specific measurement criteria such as overall customer rating, as well as overall rating of product capabilities, overall rating evaluation and contract negotiation with the vendor, overall rating of integration and deployment, and overall rating of service and support. In August, and now again in early 2019 after acquiring additional customer reviews, Snowflake has an overall rating of 4.7/5 for the Data Management Solutions for Analytics market based on 72 ratings (as of 22 January, 2019).
In June of 2018, Snowflake earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71, which is more than triple the average score of 21 for technology vendors, and places Snowflake in the same high-ranking category with brands such as Apple and BMW. Customer experience consulting firm Walker Information, established in 1939, conducted the NPS survey.
Looking to the future
We feel our rapid move from a Challenger to a Leader demonstrates Snowflake’s strong momentum. With the flexibility of big data platforms, the power of traditional data warehousing, and the instant and infinite elasticity of the cloud, Snowflake provides the best environment for data with our near-infinite resources and computing power, all at a fraction of the cost of other solutions. We expect these modern attributes to drive the future of data management, data warehousing and data analytics.
The future we see at Snowflake is bright as we continue to put customers first and help them embrace and thrive in the growing Data Economy.
*Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics” by Adam M. Ronthal, Roxane Edjlali, Rick Greenwald.
*Gartner, “Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data Management Solutions for Analytics Market,” Peer Contributors. August 6, 2018.
Gartner Disclaimers
Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.