Unstructured text is everywhere in business: customer reviews, support tickets, call transcripts, documents. Large language models (LLMs) are transforming how we extract value from this data by running tasks from categorization to summarization and more. While AI has proved that real-time conversations in natural language are possible with LLMs, extracting insights from millions of unstructured data records using these LLMs can be a game changer. This is where batch LLM inference becomes essential.

In this post, you will gain insight into common business use cases for large-scale text data analytics. You’ll also discover why deploying batch LLM pipelines can be challenging and how Snowflake has optimized Snowflake Cortex AI for batch inference via SQL functions.