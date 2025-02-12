Your Enterprise Data Needs an Agent

Snowflake customers now have a unified platform for processing and retrieval of both structured and unstructured data with high accuracy out-of-the-box. End-to-end unified governance, from ingestion to application, enables teams to deliver a new wave of data agents. Customers can build scalable solutions while enforcing access and privacy controls.

The need for data agents

At Snowflake, we believe that AI agents will soon be essential to the enterprise workforce, enhancing productivity for teams across customer support, field technicians, analytics, engineering and more. They will free up valuable employee time to focus on higher-value challenges facing the business. Data agents, a specialized category of AI agents, combine data and tools to deliver more accurate, grounded insights by effectively selecting the right data sources and tools for retrieval.

For AI agents to work at scale, they need secure connection with enterprise data and unified governance to manage their access, similar to existing controls for your teams. They must follow data policies, access multiple sources efficiently, and retrieve accurate information to deliver reliable, high-value outcomes.

However, we understand that this agentic future has challenges proportional to its potential. While model quality increases and inference costs decrease, we see the same set of challenges among companies trying to deploy trustworthy agentic systems at scale:

Accuracy: In terms of quality, there is a high bar for agentic output in enterprise apps; the margin for error is low, especially in business-critical functions like finance or engineering.

Trust and security: As customers build more data-intensive AI applications, meeting security and governance policies is increasingly challenging.

Governed data access: Agents need access to a wide variety of data sources so they can operate reliably on business context, including both unstructured (e.g., text, audio) and structured (e.g., tables, views) data sources — which are often spread across multiple systems.

The key to scaling agentic workflows that tap into data is the seamless interaction between models and data while maintaining accuracy, trust and compliance. For example, a financial analyst may need to combine revenue data (structured) with financial reports and market research (unstructured). These enterprise use cases need secure access to data and a way to surface the right information to AI with end-to-end governance.

To address this problem, we are excited to launch Cortex Agents, a fully managed service that simplifies integration, retrieval and processing of structured and unstructured data — helping Snowflake customers build high-quality agents at scale.

Cortex Agents: Bringing AI to enterprises

Cortex Agents, now available in public preview, orchestrates across structured and unstructured data sources — whether it be Snowflake tables or PDF files stored in object storage — to deliver insights. They break down complex queries, retrieve relevant data and generate precise answers, using Cortex Search, Cortex Analyst and LLMs. This enables accuracy, efficiency and governance at every step.

What are Cortex Agents?

Cortex Agents plan tasks, use tools to execute them, and reflect on results to improve responses. Available as a convenient REST API, Cortex Agents can seamlessly integrate into any application. Agents use Cortex Analyst (structured SQL) and Cortex Search (unstructured data) as tools, along with LLMs, to analyze and generate answers. The workflow involves four key components:

1. Planning: Applications often switch between processing data from structured and unstructured sources. For example, consider a conversational app designed to answer user queries. A business user may first ask for top distributors by revenue (structured) and then switch to inquiring about a contract (unstructured). Cortex Agents can parse a request to orchestrate a plan and arrive at a response:

Explore options: When the user poses an ambiguous question (e.g., "Tell me about Acme Supplies"), the agent considers different permutations — products, location, or sales personnel — to disambiguate and improve accuracy.

When the user poses an ambiguous question (e.g., "Tell me about Acme Supplies"), the agent considers different permutations — products, location, or sales personnel — to disambiguate and improve accuracy. Split into subtasks: Cortex Agents can split a task or request (e.g., “What are the differences between contract terms for Acme Supplies and Acme Stationery?”) into multiple parts for a more precise response.

Cortex Agents can split a task or request (e.g., “What are the differences between contract terms for Acme Supplies and Acme Stationery?”) into multiple parts for a more precise response. Route across tools: The agent selects a tool — Cortex Analyst, Cortex Search or SQL generation from natural language — to facilitate governed access and enable compliance with enterprise policies.

2. Tool use: With a plan in place, the agent can retrieve data efficiently. Cortex Search extracts insights from unstructured sources, while Cortex Analyst generates SQL to process structured data. A comprehensive support for tool identification and tool execution enables the delivery of sophisticated applications grounded in enterprise data.

3. Reflection: After each tool use, the agent evaluates results to determine the next steps — asking for clarification, iterating or generating a final response. This orchestration allows it to handle complex data queries while increasing accuracy and continuing to maintain compliance controls within Snowflake's secure perimeter.

4. Monitor and iterate: After deployment, customers can track metrics, analyze performance and refine behavior for continuous improvements. On the client application developers can use TruLens to monitor the Agent interaction. By continuously monitoring and refining governance controls, enterprises can confidently scale AI agents while maintaining security and compliance.

Combined with other Snowflake offerings, Cortex Agents now provide an end to end solution for retrieving, processing and governing both structured and unstructured data at scale.