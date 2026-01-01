Skai Deploys AI-Powered Product Categorization Tool in Two Days with Snowflake Cortex AI

Skai offers a technology platform that helps organizations manage their ads and connect with customers on Google, social media platforms, and even ecommerce sites like Amazon, Target and Walmart — all through a single pane of glass. Skai’s platform runs on AWS, giving its teams the scalability and flexibility to quickly deploy new capabilities for customers. Skai Labs is a small, agile team within Skai that works with specific customers to deliver the custom platform features they need to get even greater performance from Skai.

To deploy new solutions at speed, Skai Labs uses low- and no-code tools to build custom configurations. But when a leading brand performance marketing agency managing over $4B in digital media needed to rapidly categorize thousands of products across multiple ecommerce platforms, Gal Zohar, Skai’s VP of solutions development, recognized a potential challenge for the Skai Labs team: “In the past, we’d need to rope in our data science team to solve this challenge. They have the tools, but their capacity is limited — and it would take a long time to get this on their roadmap.” But Skai Labs didn’t have time to waste, as product categorization was a significant pain point for this customer.

To move quickly, Skai Labs wanted to deploy a large language model (LLM) to automate product tagging and categorization. As a Snowflake customer, Skai Labs deployed an LLM using Snowflake Cortex AI, bringing a generative-AI-powered categorization tool to production in just two days.