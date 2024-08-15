Cortex Analyst: Paving the Way to Self-Service Analytics with AI

Today, we are excited to announce the public preview of Snowflake Cortex Analyst. Cortex Analyst, built using Meta’s Llama and Mistral models, is a fully managed service that provides a conversational interface to interact with structured data in Snowflake. It streamlines the development of intuitive, self-serve analytics applications for business users, while providing industry-leading accuracy.

Historically, business users have primarily relied on BI dashboards and reports to answer their data questions. However, these resources often lack the flexibility needed, leaving users dependent on overburdened data analysts for updates or answers, which can take days. Cortex Analyst disrupts this cycle by providing a natural language interface with high text-to-SQL accuracy. With Cortex Analyst organizations can streamline the development of intuitive, conversational applications that can enable business users to ask questions using natural language and receive more accurate answers in near real time.



To deliver high text-to-SQL accuracy, Cortex Analyst uses an agentic AI setup powered by state-of-the-art LLMs. Available as a convenient REST API, Cortex Analyst can seamlessly integrate into any application. This empowers developers to customize how and where business users interact with results, while still benefiting from Snowflake's integrated security and governance features, including role-based access controls (RBAC), to protect valuable data.