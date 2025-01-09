Today, we are excited to announce the general availability of Claude 3.5 Sonnet as the first Anthropic foundation model available in Snowflake Cortex AI. Customers can now access the most intelligent model in the Claude model family from Anthropic using familiar SQL, Python and REST API interfaces, within the Snowflake security perimeter. This native integration allows data and engineering teams to efficiently tackle some of the most common challenges, per MIT Technology Review Insights poll 2024, in AI deployment including data governance, privacy and integration.

With Sonnet 3.5 in Cortex AI, enterprises can further unlock the full potential of their data through conversational assistants and large-scale language processing. Claude's advanced language models will further enhance how developers can build agents that can run ad hoc analytics, extract answers from documents and other knowledge bases and execute other multistep workflows. You can build applications within the security perimeter of Snowflake with the models next to your governed data. The ease of use coupled with the trusted environment expedites delivery of enterprise-ready AI.

Snowflake Cortex AI

Snowflake launched Cortex AI, a suite of integrated features and services that include fully managed LLM inference, fine-tuning and RAG for structured and unstructured data, to enable customers to quickly analyze unstructured data alongside their structured data and expedite the building of AI apps. The unified AI and data platform makes it easy for many organizations to go from AI concept to reality within a few days. Organizations of all sizes and industries can now accomplish a range of use cases from text summarization and sentiment analysis to the development of powerful AI chatbots.

Claude 3.5 Sonnet

Claude 3.5 Sonnet is a foundation model from AI safety and research company Anthropic. The model raises the industry bar for intelligence, outperforming competitor models as well as the Claude 3 Opus on a wide range of evaluations including a new state-of-the-art achievement for SWE-bench, a software engineering evaluation. Claude 3.5 Sonnet excels at industry benchmarks for graduate-level reasoning (GPQA), undergraduate-level knowledge (MMLU) and coding proficiency (HumanEval). Also, it has improved performance with grasping nuance, humor and complex instructions. The reasoning capabilities combined with performance make Claude 3.5 Sonnet ideal for complex tasks such as providing context-sensitive customer support and orchestrating multistep workflows.