The potential applications for this technology are vast — from small financial firms to manufacturing conglomerates, from invoice reconciliation to evidence discovery.

Take, for example, Northern Trust, the 134-year-old financial services company headquartered in Chicago. Using Document AI, the firm expects to greatly decrease the work involved in extracting information from financial documents for futures reconciliation. “Document AI has the potential to streamline how we extract data from financial documents, enhancing our efficiency and accuracy, ” says Robert Ismailov, SVP and Head of Information Delivery at Northern Trust. “It would allow our team to focus more on data analysis and less on manual entry."

Today, Snowflake customers across all industries are using Document AI for a wide variety of use cases, including:

SEC filing observation: Extracting data from 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filings to keep up-to-date views on public companies and their changes

Extracting data from 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filings to keep up-to-date views on public companies and their changes Invoice reconciliation: Extracting key figures to help finance departments square their books

Extracting key figures to help finance departments square their books Contract understanding and organization: Extracting deal terms, allowing for easy categorization and analysis

Extracting deal terms, allowing for easy categorization and analysis Digitizations of physical documents, such as menus: Automatically parsing menu items for a more digital dining experience

Snowflake’s own finance team has been leveraging the technology for streamlining the identification of nonstandard deal terms within order forms. “Document AI has the potential to save us hundreds of hours a month, allowing our team to shift focus from repetitive tasks to more impactful work,” says Anh Doan, Director of Revenue and Billing for Snowflake. “The possibilities for transformation are immense.”

To see firsthand the power of Snowflake Arctic-TILT and the value Document AI can bring to your organization, check out this quickstart.

Document AI is only one of the many ways Snowflake is infusing the power of AI into every part of your business. We are accelerating the pace of how organizations can put AI to work to deliver better experiences and drive efficiencies with more advanced automation, thereby achieving tangible value. Learn more here about Snowflake Cortex AI and Snowflake Copilot.

1. Source: https://mitsloan.mit.edu/ideas-made-to-matter/tapping-power-unstructured-data