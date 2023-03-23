How Snowflake Delivers on the National Cybersecurity Strategy



This first pillar has been our guiding principle for how we build and innovate with our products' security, governance, and privacy controls.

In addition to end-to-end encryption for data in transit and at rest, we offer Tri-Secret Secure, which provides the ability to compose the account master key (used to encrypt all keys in hierarchy) from a combination of a Snowflake-maintained key and a customer-managed key. This gives you full control over when Snowflake can access your data and the ability to revoke that access whenever you decide.

Snowflake’s native data governance capabilities help organizations know what data they have and how to protect that data with policies to prevent unauthorized access. Capabilities such as object tagging, classification, and tag-based masking enable users to automatically detect and classify sensitive data within the platform. Further, a user can simply attach a tag to a table column and Snowflake will automatically enforce the associated data access policy (that is, column-level masking). The Dynamic Data Masking feature allows columns with sensitive data, such as Social Security numbers, to be fully or partially masked for unauthorized users while authorized users can continue to see them in plain text. External Tokenization allows users to tokenize sensitive data before loading it into Snowflake and dynamically detokenize data at query runtime, using masking policies. Snowflake’s Row Access Policies feature enable users to secure data using fine-grained, content-based access control of rows of sensitive data. With views of account usage focused on data governance such as access history, tag references, and policy references, our users can easily identify and automate auditing of data sets not properly protected by appropriate data access policies. Further, these views provide a native way of tracking frequency of use for tables/views and columns as well as track data access (selects) and data manipulations (DMLs).

Snowflake allows customers to further extend their existing data governance and security investments through pre-built integrations with partners in our Data Governance Accelerated program. Together with Snowflake’s native data governance capabilities, these partner integrations equip you to better manage your entire data estate without additional configurations and script-based workarounds. For instance, users can extend Snowflake’s native data governance capabilities to manage data housed outside of Snowflake via these partner integrations.

Snowflake’s privacy-preserving collaboration technology allows for securely sharing data without moving or transferring it between accounts, or sacrificing scale or efficiency. Instead of moving data to the compute environment, a “data provider” makes available read-only copies of live data to “data consumers.” Snowflake solves for private collaboration scenarios such as targeted data sharing with specified parties—data exchanges in which a group of organizations can securely collaborate around data—as well as global data clean rooms that allow for insights on data without the need to move the underlying data sets.