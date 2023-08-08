Workrise is an energy staffing company that uses its platform to connect skilled contractors in the energy industry with service providers and operators. In 2022, the company realized that in order to monitor, analyze, counter, and prevent security threats, it needed both a modern data lake as well as a security information and event management (SIEM) solution.

SIEM is not a new technology but one that has been evolving for years. Today, about 90% of SIEM solutions deliver capabilities exclusively in the cloud—up from 20% just three years ago. That’s because large volumes of data are at the core of SIEM, and only a cloud architecture offers the scalability needed to store and analyze petabytes of data.