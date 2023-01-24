CMS recently conducted a post mortem exercise for the log4j shell vulnerability. The security team needed to find systems throughout their environment that were running specific versions of a library. When a data call went out, previously teams had to self-report if they had a log4j by various means, such as manually going through software bills of materials (SBOMs), a software composition analysis (SCA), or dynamic scanning, and typically this would be a weeks-long effort for multiple teams, which often included:

Product teams

SOC teams

Reporting teams

Engineering teams (to pipe the data into a consumable report)

This manual process was cumbersome and took the organization weeks to determine which assets were affected because each team was working in a silo within their own jurisdictions.

If CMS had already had a security data lake with Snowflake in place during the Log4J vulnerability incident, CMS could have quickly addressed the issue in minutes with a simple SQL query answering where and what the potential threat exposure was, because all the security data would have been aggregated in a single place. For example, systems running Snyk could have loaded the output data into Snowflake. Other data, such as SBOMs from any system or piece of technology that was not running Snyk, could also be ingested into Snowflake for a holistic view. The ability to have consolidated data in a security data lake could have enabled CMS to understand what systems were running vulnerable libraries within minutes instead of weeks.

Ensuring scale and performance for a long-term strategy

Snowflake allows CMS to inexpensively ingest any scale of data and collect data without having to define the structure of the logs at the time the data is captured. This enables CMS to store very large data sets that are rarely accessed to be stored as-is without having to spin cycles to parse prior to ingesting the data into Snowflake. For example, the VPC flow logs are voluminous and rarely accessed. CMS stores these in Snowflake unparsed knowing that it can still be accessed at an attribute level using Snowflake's schema-on-read capability.

Snowflake also supports detection engines such as Panther, which provides real-time ingestion. Panther will ingest and transform the data, run available out-of-the-box detections on the data, and then store the transformed data in Snowflake for future queries. Snowflake’s flexible, highly scalable, and performant engine enables large organizations like CMS to build a long-term security data strategy in the Data Cloud.