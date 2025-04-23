Top 5 Reasons to Become a Snowflake Academia Educator

In our fast-paced data- and AI-driven world, teaching students the skills they need to succeed in the industry is more critical than ever. If you’re an instructor in data science, data engineering or business intelligence at a nonprofit, accredited institution, Snowflake’s Academia Program provides a unique opportunity to enhance your teaching experience while equipping students with the in-demand skills they need to stand out in the job market.

Here are the top five reasons why you should consider becoming a Snowflake instructor.

1. Free comprehensive teaching resources — and a no-hassle setup: Teaching AI/ML, data science, apps and data cloud technologies shouldn’t be bogged down by logistical challenges. With Snowflake’s Academia Program, instructors gain access to our free comprehensive Educator Toolkit and the Snowflake platform, including:

Ready-to-use curriculum, including prebuilt lecture slides, labs and syllabi

A fully provisioned lab environment — no software installation required

Instructor training and global support

Certification support and preparation

This streamlined setup, resources and support enables instructors to focus on delivering value to students rather than troubleshooting technical issues or developing materials. As adjunct instructor Nate from the University of St. Thomas says, “I love the academic program Snowflake offers. It is a complete package, from some sample slides to lab assignments and the provisioning of the environment.”

“The program helped me go from having zero materials to offering real value to my students.”