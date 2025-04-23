Top 5 Reasons to Become a Snowflake Academia Educator

In our fast-paced data- and AI-driven world, teaching students the skills they need to succeed in the industry is more critical than ever. If you’re an instructor in data science, data engineering or business intelligence at a nonprofit, accredited institution, Snowflake’s Academia Program provides a unique opportunity to enhance your teaching experience while equipping students with the in-demand skills they need to stand out in the job market.
Here are the top five reasons why you should consider becoming a Snowflake instructor.
1. Free comprehensive teaching resources — and a no-hassle setup: Teaching AI/ML, data science, apps and data cloud technologies shouldn’t be bogged down by logistical challenges. With Snowflake’s Academia Program, instructors gain access to our free comprehensive Educator Toolkit and the Snowflake platform, including:
Ready-to-use curriculum, including prebuilt lecture slides, labs and syllabi
A fully provisioned lab environment — no software installation required
Instructor training and global support
Certification support and preparation
This streamlined setup, resources and support enables instructors to focus on delivering value to students rather than troubleshooting technical issues or developing materials. As adjunct instructor Nate from the University of St. Thomas says, “I love the academic program Snowflake offers. It is a complete package, from some sample slides to lab assignments and the provisioning of the environment.”
“The program helped me go from having zero materials to offering real value to my students.”
“"I love the academic program Snowflake offers. It is the complete package, from some sample slides to lab assignments and the provisioning of the environment.” —Nate, Adjunct Instructor, University of St. Thomas
2. Access to cutting-edge data technology: Snowflake is widely used by more than 10,000 enterprises across industries such as healthcare, financial services and retail. Many companies are adopting Snowflake for its powerful data cloud platform, analytics, apps and robust AI capabilities. By incorporating Snowflake into your curriculum, you help your students gain the experience and essential skills employers are actively seeking.
Students in Nate’s data warehousing course explore foundational topics such as SQL and database management while also diving into cutting-edge subjects such as:
Snowflake architecture and data loading
AI and advanced analytics
Querying and semistructured data
Data engineering concepts
3. Flexibility to evolve your curriculum: As technology evolves, so do industry needs. The Snowflake Academia Program provides a diverse range of topics, allowing instructors to tailor their courses to meet industry demands. Whether you want to focus on SQL fundamentals or advanced AI-powered data engineering, Snowflake’s flexibility makes it easy to adapt your curriculum over time.
Nate explains, “I can focus on certain areas and skip others if needed. If I need to evolve the course, I have everything I need to do so.”
4. Professional development and certification support: Snowflake isn’t just for students — becoming an instructor also allows you to enhance your own expertise. As part of the Academia Program, instructors have access to:
Free Snowflake credits for training and certification courses
Continuous educational updates to keep pace with emerging technology
Industry-recognized certifications that add credibility to your expertise
Nate shares, “I’ve taken both the fundamentals and data engineering courses and really enjoyed them. This has a multiplier effect — I improve my skills and then pass that knowledge on to my students.”
“This [the curriculum] has a multiplier effect — I improve my skills and then pass that knowledge on to my students.” —Nate, Adjunct Instructor, University of St. Thomas
5. Student preparation for career success: Incorporating Snowflake into your curriculum gives students a competitive edge in the job market. The program provides:
Hands-on experience with AI, Snowflake’s leading data cloud platform,
real-world data sets and more
Industry certification support to validate students' expertise
Practical projects that strengthen resumes and portfolios
Nate emphasizes, “I really focus on preparing my students for the job market. Encouraging them to pursue certification and complete real-world projects with Snowflake gives them an advantage in their careers.”
Join the Snowflake Academia Program today
Becoming a Snowflake Educator means more than just teaching — it’s about empowering the next generation of AI and data professionals. With free resources, hands-on training and industry-aligned curriculum support, the Academia Program makes it easier than ever to deliver high-quality education while enhancing your own expertise. You also join a growing community of instructors and academic partners from around the world, sharing expertise, lessons learned and camaraderie. It’s worth noting that the program requires instructors to be from nonprofit, accredited and degree-granting educational institutions.
Ready to take the next step? Learn more about the Snowflake Academia Program and start transforming your classroom today! Join now.