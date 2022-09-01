8 Reasons to Build Your Cloud Data Lake on Snowflake

You want to enable analytics, data science, or applications with data so you can answer questions, predict outcomes, discover relationships, or grow your business. But to do any of that, data must be stored in a manner to support these outcomes. This may be a simple decision when supporting a small, well-known use case, but it quickly becomes complicated as you scale the data volume, variety, workloads, and use cases.

Simplifying user experience has always been one of the most important design principles we follow at Snowflake, and it very much applies to storage. When you store data in Snowflake, your experience is drastically simplified because many storage management functionalities are handled automatically. This matters because you can trust that your data is secure, reliable, and optimized for fast and efficient access at almost any scale. Let’s dive into the capabilities that make this experience possible.