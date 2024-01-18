Advanced analytics helps manufacturers extract insights from their data and improve operations and decision-making. But for manufacturers, it’s often challenging to perform analytics with ERP data. Because of the high rate of M&A activity in the industry, manufacturing enterprises often struggle with multiple ERP instances. A fragmented resource planning system causes data silos, making enterprise-wide visibility virtually impossible. And in many ERP consolidations, historical data from the legacy system is lost, making it challenging to do predictive analytics.

At Snowflake, we often see manufacturing companies with siloed ERP data environments struggle to answer critical business questions such as:

Global spend: What did I spend globally last month with a supplier?

What did I spend globally last month with a supplier? Value of improving production: Predictive maintenance is improving uptime — what was the impact on revenue?

Predictive maintenance is improving uptime — what was the impact on revenue? Sales trends: How much did I sell to my top 10 global customers each year for the last three years and what was my profit?

How much did I sell to my top 10 global customers each year for the last three years and what was my profit? External data on sales: It’s going to rain next week — what are my forecasted sales in the region?

It’s going to rain next week — what are my forecasted sales in the region? Supplier price variance : Have I been paying the same price for material from my supplier for the last six months at all of my plants?

: Have I been paying the same price for material from my supplier for the last six months at all of my plants? Inventory availability: I have excess inventory in one region and stockouts in another — how do I decide what should be transferred?

Snowflake helps you answer these questions and more by providing a cloud-first data platform that is flexible, secure, easy to use, cost-effective, and accommodates all your data in one place.

Here are five reasons to bring your ERP data to Snowflake: