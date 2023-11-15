BUILD 2023 is where AI gets real. Join our two-day virtual global conference and learn how to build with the app dev innovations you heard about at Snowflake Summit and Snowday. We have more demos and hands-on virtual labs than ever before—and you won’t find a bunch of slideware here. The focus is on tools and capabilities that are generally available or in public and private preview, so you can leave BUILD and put your new skills into action immediately.

As always, BUILD is created by builders, for builders, so you’ll find plenty to spark your interest and boost your skill set. Register now to get access to sessions on AI and ML, Snowpark, Iceberg, streaming, Snowflake Native Apps and more. And this year we’ve added a new LLM Bootcamp with all the inside info you’ll need to build and deploy an AI-enriched app.

Here are five reasons why this year’s global virtual summit is a must-attend:

1. A new LLM Bootcamp, complete with badge

In this two-session bootcamp, you’ll learn how to build custom gen AI apps on Snowflake. After a review of LLM fundamentals, you’ll deploy Llama 2 in a container and fine-tune it to improve accuracy. Finish the bootcamp assessment and you’ll get a digital badge to post to your social profiles.

Anyone registered for BUILD will have access to the bootcamp—but there is limited capacity. Be sure to join on time to grab one of the user IDs with private preview access to Snowpark Container Services that you’ll need for the lab. If you can’t get an ID, don’t worry and don’t skip the bootcamp: you can still get a badge by successfully completing the assessment.

2. Featured speakers with thought-provoking views on AI expansion, open source, app dev with gen AI and more

No BUILD conference is complete without some big-picture thinking that sparks discussion and debate. This year, we have four notable speakers sharing their perspectives and opinions on the future of AI, app dev, and what’s ahead for data practitioners.

3. See new app creations in Builder Minutes

Stick around between sessions for our new Builder Minutes videos, serving up snack-sized demos of cool things built by the Snowflake community. These quick-but-detailed walkthroughs run during the session breaks and are presented by the app builders themselves. There’s more than 20 demos in the series; see if you can watch them all!

4. Streamlit in the spotlight

You asked, we listened. BUILD 2023 has lots of content for—and from—the Streamlit community. Streamlit UIs are in many of the demos and tech talks, with plenty of useful advice for anyone who builds (or wants to build) Streamlit apps. LLMs are, of course, a hot topic when it comes to Streamlit, so don’t miss the LLM Showcase, featuring winners from Streamlit’s recent LLM Hackathon. You’ll get an up-close look at the top five LLM-focused Streamlit apps, including the initial inspiration and the app’s tech stack, from the teams that created them.

5. In-person BUILD Meetups around the world

BUILD may be a virtual conference, but you can still get an in-person experience at one of our 20+ BUILD Meetups in cities ranging from Atlanta to Zurich. Each Meetup is run by the local Snowflake User Group. You can connect with other Snowflake developers in your area and explore how to build with Snowflake. More Meetups are being added all the time—we just listed an event in Pune, India—so check out https://usergroups.snowflake.com/build-meetups/ to find a city near you.

And don’t forget: those who attend 10+ BUILD sessions including at least one hands-on lab are eligible for the exclusive Builder badge to download and add to your social networks.