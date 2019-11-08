5 Reasons Why I Joined Snowflake After Google

For the better part of the last decade and a half, I was responsible for the data analytics infrastructure team at Google. During my first eight years there, my team and I worked on building the internal data platform for products such as YouTube, search, and ads. As you might imagine, this data platform was exabyte-huge. When the cloud came along, my focus shifted to data analytics products for external customers.



Let’s be honest: When you’re working at a company such as Google and have the latitude to build your own team and tackle big infrastructure projects, it takes a lot to turn your head. However, Snowflake did just that. Once I was introduced to this newcomer in the data warehouse space, I was intrigued at first, then impressed, and finally, enticed. I watched the company grow from a tiny yet bold startup to a formidable force in the enterprise data analytics space. After understanding the reasons for this meteoric rise, I realized I didn’t just want to be like Snowflake. I wanted to be at Snowflake.

In short, Snowflake presented many reasons to make the leap. Here are my top five motivations for joining Snowflake recently, and why: