In line with the increasing digitisation of content consumption, the streaming business model has evolved. Today, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) model for subscription businesses has emerged as a compelling alternative to traditional distribution networks. Whether pay-per-view, subscription, or ad-based, this model allows broadcasters and content creators to engage directly with their audience, bypassing traditional intermediaries. The DTC model provides significant benefits, including improved subscriber insights, greater control over the brand narrative, and enhanced revenue opportunities.

Concurrently, many broadcasters are turning to cloud data platforms as the base of their martech stack, enabling them to break down data silos and connect disparate data sets from across the organization to gain a 360-degree view of subscribers. This customer 360 capability, along with composable customer data platforms (CDPs), enable them to enrich customer profiles to achieve a comprehensive view of subscriber behaviour. By understanding their audience’s who, what, when, and why, broadcasters can tailor their content and marketing strategies to increase viewer retention, reduce churn, and ultimately boost their bottom line by winning new subscribers and optimising the value of existing ones. It also turns the traditional on-prem data approach on its head; instead of moving data to various applications, workloads, and applications are brought to the data itself.