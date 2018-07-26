5 Reasons to Love Snowflake’s Architecture for Your Data Warehouse

However, the passage of time and well publicized user frustrations have proven that tying compute to storage creates a number of negative business consequences. Tuning, for one, becomes a chore. Scaling the environment is disruptive, query concurrency is limited and supporting separate workloads simultaneously (e.g., new data loading and BI queries) is nearly impossible. In addition, accessing data in order to query it frequently requires engaging your organization’s data engineering professionals with the Java, Python or Scala language skills necessary to extract the data from the clusters.

But going through the data engineering team often means delays. It’s not the sort of process to have in place if you want to be a nimble, fast-moving, data-driven organization. Further, executives would much rather have data engineers focused on developing new products and services.

Now, let’s dive into Snowflake’s multi-cluster, shared data architecture and the reasons why you’ll love it.