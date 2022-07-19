5 Compelling Reasons to Choose Apache Iceberg

First, let’s cover a brief background of why you might need an open source table format and how Apache Iceberg fits in. If you are building a data architecture around files, such as Apache ORC or Apache Parquet, you benefit from simplicity of implementation, but also will encounter a few problems. For instance, query engines need to know which files correspond to a table, because the files do not have data on the table they are associated with. Additionally, files by themselves do not make it easy to change schemas of a table, or to time-travel over it. Each query engine must also have its own view of how to query the files. All of a sudden, an easy-to-implement data architecture can become much more difficult. This is where table formats fit in: They enable database-like semantics over files; you can easily get features such as ACID compliance, time travel, and schema evolution, making your files much more useful for analytical queries.

Apache Iceberg is one of many solutions to implement a table format over sets of files; with table formats the headaches of working with files can disappear. Iceberg was created by Netflix and later donated to the Apache Software Foundation. Today, Iceberg is developed outside the influence of any one for-profit organization and is focused on solving challenging data architecture problems. While Iceberg is not the only table format, it is an especially compelling one for a few key reasons. It is in part because of these reasons that we announced earlier this year expanded support for Iceberg via External Tables, and more recently at Summit a new type of Snowflake table called Iceberg Tables.