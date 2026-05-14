Go Secretless with Snowflake Workload Identity Federation

Struggling with the shift away from password authentication? Imagine if you could eliminate secret management during this transition. Now you can!

We are thrilled to announce that workload identity federation (WIF) is now generally available! This marks a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing security and simplifying authentication for your interactions with Snowflake. With WIF, you can now seamlessly connect your applications and services to Snowflake using their existing infrastructure identities without managing any credentials.

The challenge of traditional authentication

As part of Snowflake's mission to protect our customers in line with industry best practices, we are working toward deprecating passwords as a single authentication method for users, where appropriate. Services that authenticate to Snowflake have often relied on static secrets (usernames/passwords). While simple, these secrets are highly susceptible to compromise if not protected properly, and their secure management incurs significant administrative overhead.



Workload identity federation is the definitive answer for service users to embrace this change, providing a frictionless, secure and modern authentication experience that outperforms common alternatives for service-to-service connections in several key areas.

What is workload identity federation?

WIF is Snowflake's recommended and preferred authentication method for SERVICE type users, meaning your automated workloads, applications and third-party tools. Instead of relying on long-lived secrets, WIF allows your services to dynamically obtain short-lived attestations by using their identity from their cloud providers, such as AWS, Azure or Google Cloud. It also supports platforms that have an OIDC provider such as Kubernetes, and GitHub Actions. Snowflake then verifies these attestations directly with the identity provider, granting access without ever seeing or storing your service's static secrets.