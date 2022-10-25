At Snowflake, data governance is all about providing our customers native capabilities to easily and efficiently govern data at scale. Previously, we launched capabilities such as Object Tagging, Dynamic Data Masking, Row Access Policies, and Access History to help keep track of sensitive data by tagging it, assigning masking policies to protect columns with sensitive data from unauthorized access, and audit the access of sensitive columns using Access History.

For security and compliance, it's critical that all columns containing certain types of sensitive data that constitutes personally identifiable information (PII) are protected by masking policies. A commonly used approach is to periodically scan for data that is tagged as sensitive, and apply the appropriate masking policy. However, this approach can be cumbersome, and may leave data exposed until the policy is applied.

Tag-based masking addresses this challenge by automatically applying the designated policies from the moment that the column is tagged. For example, if you have tagged columns with phone numbers in your account as PII=‘Phone Number’, you can assign a masking policy to the PII tag, and Snowflake will automatically mask all phone number columns as specified in the masking policy, thereby preventing access by those without the proper authorization.

Tag-based masking offers a scalable, uniform, and automated solution for sensitive data protection by: