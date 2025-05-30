Snowflake Expands Supported MFA Methods and Makes Them Available by Default

Earlier this year, we announced a multiphased plan to block single-factor password sign-ins. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) will be enforced on all password sign-ins to Snowsight UI for human users as part of BCR 2025_04. More information on the timing of Snowflake's planned future efforts to encourage MFA adoption can be found in the Snowflake documentation.



We are also announcing the general availability of new MFA methods: authenticator apps and passkeys. To support existing business intelligence apps that don’t yet support MFA login, we are launching programmatic access tokens (PATs) as a drop-in replacement for passwords.

Note that Snowsight MFA enforcement will not affect single sign-on users using SAML or OAuth, or legacy service users. Managed accounts and trial accounts are not included in this rollout.

Addressing customer MFA concerns with new capabilities

To better understand the challenges of enabling MFA, we interviewed more than 100 customers. These conversations identified two key product enhancements:

Alternative MFA methods: Customers told us that they want to be able to use their existing, approved MFA methods with Snowflake.

Solution for business intelligence apps that do not currently support MFA: Customers asked us to provide a solution for applications that support only passwords.

We are happy to announce general availability of four products that address these concerns: