Leverage Faster, More Efficient Search in Snowflake

At a high level, Search Optimization Service works by creating an optimized data structure, called the search access path, and then uses this path to prune, or eliminate, the micro-partitions that do not contain the value you are searching for from the scan set. The fewer micro-partitions Snowflake has to scan, the faster your queries are.

At Deliveroo, an international online food delivery company, users needed to quickly search for customer emails and addresses in large tables of data in order to remove them in response to GDPR data removal requests. This is a perfect use case for the Search Optimization Service. But search-optimizing an entire table can be quite costly. This is why we introduced the ON clause that allows Snowflake users to specify certain columns that should be search-optimized. David Elliot, Staff Analytics Engineer at Deliveroo, shared that “the feature is amazing and super flexible. It cut our Search Optimization Service cost by 90%!”

While customers can apply the Search Optimization Service to the few specific columns frequently used for filtering data, there’s also the option to automatically apply the Search Optimization Service to any column added to the table.

Customers who prefer the convenience of optimizing the whole table, even when new columns are added, will still have access to our default command ALTER TABLE .. ADD SEARCH OPTIMIZATION (without the ON clause). In this case, in order to keep your costs down, we will optimize columns only for the EQUALITY search method and only if they are of the supported data type (fixed-point numeric, varchar, and date and time).