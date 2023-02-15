As a customer-centric organization, Snowflake is always innovating to help maximize economic value for our customers. This includes continuously evolving and improving the single elastic performance engine that powers the Snowflake Data Cloud, helping existing workloads run faster, more efficiently, and with more transparency.

Various settings such as warehouse size, the maximum number of clusters, and now, the Query Acceleration Service, allow our customers to optimize their queries to be more performant and cost-effective. The Query Acceleration Service (QAS) provides an even more flexible experience for customers with mixed workloads or ad hoc queries.

By offering a burst of additional compute resources to provide performance for eligible queries, QAS gives customers the flexibility and elasticity to handle unpredictable workloads, at the customer’s discretion. It runs alongside the customer’s existing warehouse to help accelerate the scan and aggregation portions of queries, in near real time. Upon completion of eligible query operations or fragments, the additional resources are then relinquished so customers only pay for what they need.