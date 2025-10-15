When architecting technology needs, data and AI leaders rarely settle for a single product. Instead, they often select core platforms that facilitate seamless connections and interoperability with other solutions. As of July 31, 2025, over 12,000 businesses have chosen Snowflake as a foundational platform for their data and AI stack. To maximize the potential of their data, these organizations leverage Snowflake’s extensive partner ecosystem, which is supported by zero-ETL sharing and compatibility with open table formats.

While interoperability is a key technical priority, managing the procurement and costs associated with various data, developer tools and SaaS applications can be complex. The Marketplace Capacity Drawdown Program (MCD) (only available in select regions, see documentation for full program details) is designed to address this challenge, offering a streamlined method to procure data and integrated applications while optimizing an organization’s Snowflake investment.

Snowflake Marketplace: Now offering integrated SaaS solutions

To give customers even more choice in how they can use their spend, Snowflake Marketplace now extends to integrated SaaS applications and platforms such as Ataccama, Dataiku, dbt Labs, Domo, Elementum, Fivetran, Hex, Hightouch, Immuta, Matillion, Monte Carlo, Observe and Sigma. Now, customers can enjoy the benefits of the program while working with the integrated partner solutions they know and love.