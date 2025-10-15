When architecting technology needs, data and AI leaders rarely settle for a single product. Instead, they often select core platforms that facilitate seamless connections and interoperability with other solutions. As of July 31, 2025, over 12,000 businesses have chosen Snowflake as a foundational platform for their data and AI stack. To maximize the potential of their data, these organizations leverage Snowflake’s extensive partner ecosystem, which is supported by zero-ETL sharing and compatibility with open table formats.
While interoperability is a key technical priority, managing the procurement and costs associated with various data, developer tools and SaaS applications can be complex. The Marketplace Capacity Drawdown Program (MCD) (only available in select regions, see documentation for full program details) is designed to address this challenge, offering a streamlined method to procure data and integrated applications while optimizing an organization’s Snowflake investment.
Snowflake Marketplace: Now offering integrated SaaS solutions
To give customers even more choice in how they can use their spend, Snowflake Marketplace now extends to integrated SaaS applications and platforms such as Ataccama, Dataiku, dbt Labs, Domo, Elementum, Fivetran, Hex, Hightouch, Immuta, Matillion, Monte Carlo, Observe and Sigma. Now, customers can enjoy the benefits of the program while working with the integrated partner solutions they know and love.
Benefits of bundling platform-related spend with Snowflake
The Marketplace Capacity Drawdown Program offers customers strategic advantages to further increase the return they are getting on their investment in Snowflake.
Spend flexibility: The program's primary benefit is its ability to provide flexibility in how committed Snowflake funds can be used. In addition to using funds for Snowflake compute and storage, customers can leverage committed dollars for platform-related partner solutions. There's no downside risk to opting into the program, as you can flexibly decide whether funds are used toward Snowflake or partner solutions, always prioritizing the needs of the business.
Additionally, payment flexibility allows partners to settle any remaining balance — beyond available MCD funds — using standard payment methods such as credit cards, ACH or wire transfers.
Simpler, faster procurement: By leveraging preapproved funds and simplifying procurement and finance processes, MCD speeds up the procurement and deployment of partner solutions. Teams get access to solutions faster without having to wait through weeks of procurement and finance approvals.
Snowflake handles payments directly to the partner, simplifying financial processes and allowing for faster sign-offs.
"The Snowflake Marketplace Capacity Drawdown Program enabled us to centralize and consolidate some of our platform-related SaaS spend with Snowflake, which in turn simplified our procurement processes and allowed us to more accurately attribute costs to the correct teams and departments across the organization."
Wayne Frawner
Greater buying power: Consolidating spend from multiple vendors into your main data and AI platform can lead to more favorable pricing tiers with Snowflake and in turn result in better unit economics. Larger organizations have also found that the program presents the opportunity to centralize multiple contracts with the same partners across different business units into a single agreement, leaving them with greater negotiation leverage. Additionally, centralized spend introduces greater transparency into the usage of different groups, departments or business units, which simplifies appropriate cost attribution.
Key Marketplace Capacity Drawdown program enhancements
The Marketplace Capacity Drawdown Program provides flexibility in Snowflake spending and has recently been expanded to offer even greater benefits.
Expanded partner eligibility: The program now includes integrated SaaS partners. This expansion goes beyond data products and Snowflake Native Apps to encompass widely used applications such as dbt Labs, Fivetran, Matillion and Sigma. These applications tightly integrate with a customer’s Snowflake environment, while the transactions are processed directly through Snowflake Marketplace.
Regional expansion: A customer's eligibility for MCD is primarily determined by their Snowflake billing location. Additional countries have been made eligible for the program; please see documentation for the latest details.
- Increased spend allocation: Eligible customers can now allocate even more of their committed Snowflake Capacity toward purchasing partner solutions.
How to use and monitor your committed Capacity
The first step to using committed Capacity for partner purchases is opting into the program as part of your Capacity contract with Snowflake. You can opt in when you first sign up with Snowflake, midcontract or when you renew your agreement.
Opting in to the program doesn’t mean you have to apply funds to partner purchases, but it simply gives you the option and flexibility to do so if you choose.
Once opted in, the process for purchasing a partner solution with committed Capacity is straightforward.
Identify and contact the desired partner on Snowflake Marketplace.
The partner will extend a private offer to your Snowflake account.
During checkout, ensure the "Use Marketplace Capacity Drawdown" toggle is enabled. Note that this action requires the ACCOUNTADMIN role or the PURCHASE DATA EXCHANGE LISTING privilege for granular control.
To monitor your available MCD balance, you can query the MARKETPLACE_CAPACITY_DRAWDOWN_BALANCE column within the REMAINING_BALANCE_DAILY view of the ORGANIZATION_USAGE schema.
Within the Billings tab in Snowflake, you can see all Snowflake Marketplace invoices, including amounts that were paid by your Capacity commitment and remaining balances that can be paid with traditional payment methods, such as a credit card.
Getting started
The Marketplace Capacity Drawdown Program is an excellent way to maximize your Snowflake investment, providing a more efficient and flexible way to procure third-party data and partner applications.
Watch this webinar, “Adding Flexibility to Your Snowflake Spend,” to learn how the Marketplace Capacity Drawdown Program can help you maximize your Snowflake investment.
Need a summary of the program? Check out this solution brief.
Ready to opt in? Speak to your Snowflake representative today.