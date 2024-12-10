Analytics, Apps, AI and Open Standards: Top 4 Highlights from Microsoft Ignite

We had a busy week catching up with customers and partners at Microsoft Ignite in Chicago and online. We shared lots of exciting innovations to help customers build applications, keep their data architecture open and flexible and harness the power of AI in so many ways. Here’s a quick recap.

Gain direct access to data for AI app development and analytics with Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Snowflake

We jointly announced an expanded partnership to enable bidirectional access between Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Power Platform and Snowflake. This access enables developers and business users to leverage data in Snowflake directly from the Power Platform and Dynamics 365. Developers can now build business applications with their data in Snowflake, removing the operational burden of managing custom workflows and shortening time to value. Coming soon, users will also be able to access their data from Dynamics 365 and Power Platform in Snowflake to take full advantage of the AI Data Cloud to improve analytic insights and harness the power of enterprise AI.

The connector between Dataverse — the data storage and management layer of Microsoft Power Platform — and Snowflake will let users unite data from Dynamics 365, Microsoft Power Platform and Snowflake, simplifying data collaboration, enhancing business insights and harnessing the power of AI for their business needs.

See how it works and hear from SKF, a global manufacturing leader, on how they’ve implemented the connector and are experiencing faster time-to-value by removing some of the operational complexities of data integration.

Revolutionize operations and enhance customer experiences with Snowflake Cortex AI and Microsoft Fabric

Marrying structured and unstructured data in the same environment can be seen as a challenge without the right resources and technical skill set. That’s why we developed Snowflake Cortex Search and Cortex Analyst (public preview). Now, all technical and nontechnical users can use valuable data that was previously too complex to work with to easily make data-driven decisions much more efficiently.

At Ignite, we showed an example of how Snowflake Cortex AI works with Microsoft Fabric for a seamless workflow, starting with data ingestion in Snowflake and ending with insights presented in Microsoft’s easy-to-use Fabric platform. We demoed how a healthcare provider can use Snowflake Cortex AI to easily and securely uncover critical insights from vast amounts of patient data in documents. Seamlessly integrated with Microsoft Fabric, this powerful solution delivered fast results while maintaining top-tier security and compliance.

Join our virtual hands-on lab to see how this works and try it yourself.

Interoperate with Fabric OneLake through Apache Iceberg

This past spring, we announced an expanded partnership with Microsoft, enabling customers to interoperate between Microsoft Fabric and Snowflake through Apache Iceberg to flexibly and easily connect and work across both platforms. Since then, we’ve made great progress to put this integration into action. Now in public preview, we support writing to Microsoft OneLake as the storage location for your data lakehouse to easily work with one copy of data from both platforms, reducing storage and pipeline costs.

The capability to write Iceberg Tables in OneLake and read them through Fabric services is just the start. Soon, Snowflake will be able to read any Fabric data artifact in OneLake, stored physically or virtually through shortcuts, and Snowflake’s engine will operate on data in OneLake. We’re working diligently to bring these capabilities to life to deliver a fully seamless, bidirectional data access experience.

Watch this demo and use this step-by-step quickstart to see how it works.

Seeing it all in action with Power BI

We had a lot of great conversations with many customers who are using Microsoft Power BI with Snowflake so that their organizations can visualize business impact and improve analytics and knowledge sharing across their organizations. We discussed how to use Direct Query Mode in Power BI to optimize analytics for sales teams, improve operations and enhance customer experiences.

Try it out with this new quickstart for end-to-end analytics.

For more resources, head to our Microsoft Partnership page.