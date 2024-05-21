As of November 2024, this feature is now in public preview. You can watch a demo, try it out, and read the documentation.

Today we’re excited to announce an expansion of our partnership with Microsoft to deliver a seamless and efficient interoperability experience between Snowflake and Microsoft Fabric OneLake, in preview later this year. This will enable our joint customers to experience bidirectional data access between Snowflake and Microsoft Fabric, with a single copy of data with OneLake in Fabric. Organizations using both platforms will be able to do so more cost-effectively, rather than building pipelines or maintaining copies of data in each platform. This interoperability is possible because of Snowflake’s and Microsoft’s commitment to supporting the industry’s leading open standards for analytical storage formats — Apache Iceberg and Apache Parquet.