Updates have been made since the original publishing of this blog post. For the latest information about Snowflake’s support for Apache Iceberg, please see here.

Snowflake customers implement several different architecture patterns with Snowflake including data lakes, data warehouses, and data meshes. To do this, customers use a mix of Snowflake features, including External Tables, Snowpipe, and Data Sharing among others. We’ve seen the impact these features have, with customers finally able to drive value from data they have been collecting for months or years.

Motivated by the simplicity of Snowflake and the rich features in the platform, we have heard from customers that they want to bring even more data to Snowflake in order to power their variety of use cases supported by data lakes and meshes. Specifically, customers want to use Snowflake innovations to solve three challenges they commonly face with large data sets: control, cost, and interoperability. As recently announced at Snowflake Summit 2022, Iceberg Tables combine unique Snowflake capabilities with the Apache Iceberg and Apache Parquet open source projects to solve these challenges and make it even easier to use Snowflake as the platform to support your architecture of choice.