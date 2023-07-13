Welcome to our recap of all of the great industry sessions presented at Snowflake Summit 2023, which just wrapped up in Las Vegas. As we continue to revolutionize the way businesses operate, allowing them to solve their most pressing problems and drive revenue through the Data Cloud, the insights, expertise, and experiences we offer at Summit have continued to grow. And this year was no different! Powered by our latest product offerings and the ways in which we’re enabling companies to leverage AI as a competitive advantage, this year’s event was electrifying, with tons of fantastic product demos, customer sessions, keynotes, and more.

In this blog post, we delve into the event highlights across our industries as well as key takeaways from Snowflake’s industry leaders. Whether you missed the event this year (there’s always Summit 2024!) or attended but didn’t catch it all, this recap offers the high points of how the Data Cloud is reshaping the data landscape for a large number of industries.