Last year, we held our first Accelerate event, to explore industry trends, data and technology innovations, and data strategy case studies in financial services. This year, we are expanding to five industry events, featuring leaders in financial services; retail and consumer goods; manufacturing; media, advertising and entertainment; and healthcare and life sciences.

Accelerate Financial Services and Accelerate Retail are one-day virtual events brought to you by Microsoft. Join technology and business leaders from Microsoft, Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs and more to discover executive priorities, best practices, and potential data and AI challenges that are top of mind for 2024.