Choosing Open Wisely

In the world of data management, the topic of formats receives significant attention. This emphasis is often clustered around portability of data and interoperability through direct file access.

For as long as database systems have been used, file formats have been an important consideration, in particular within the context of making migrations easier or harder and enabling or preventing vendor lock-in. It is true that some organizations have data tied down in legacy systems with massive efforts and user disruptions presented as the cost of ransom. It is true that some legacy systems focus on simplifying data ingestion and do little or nothing to simplify the process of getting data out. It is also true that application code and business logic often contribute more towards migration difficulties than the process of moving the data itself.

Open file formats are often presented as an important part of the answer to vendor lock-in and we agree with that premise. Interoperability and, in general, avoiding lock-in requires enabling ingestion of the most common standard file formats as well as export of data in the same standard file formats. We argue that an important characteristic of open used towards the desired goal of eliminating lock-in is the amount of investment in getting data out of a given system or service.

Where the discussion on file formats takes a turn for the worse is around the belief that those open formats are the optimal way to represent data during processing. To make things even worse, the belief expands to portraying direct file access as a key characteristic of a data platform. Supporters of the argument state that direct file access to standard formats is the best way to enable interoperability and prevent vendor lock-in. We disagree with this premise and, more importantly, history has precedents that have informed our perspective.

At first glance, the idea of any data consumer or any application being able to directly access files in a standard, well-known format sounds appealing. Of course that is until a) the format needs to evolve, b) the data needs to be secured and governed, c) the data requires integrity and consistency, and/or d) the performance of the system needs to improve. What about an enhancement in the file format that enables better compression or better processing? How do we coordinate across all possible users and applications to understand the new format? Or what about a new security capability where data access depends on a broader context? How do we roll out a new privacy capability that reasons through a broader semantic understanding of the data to avoid re-identification of individuals? How do we ensure transactional integrity of data sets made by multiple applications? What about performance optimizations that can be achieved with additional information derived from the data files? Is it necessary to coordinate all possible users and applications to adopt these changes in lockstep? What happens if one of these is missed?

Decades of experience navigating through these very trade-offs give us a strong understanding of and conviction about the superior value of providing abstraction and indirection versus exposing raw files and file formats. We strongly believe in API-driven access to data, in higher level constructs abstracting away physical storage details. It’s not about rejecting open; it is about delivering better value for our customers. We balance this with making it very easy to get data in and out in standard formats.

A good illustration of where abstracting away the details of file formats significantly helps end users is compression. An ability to transparently modify the underlying representation of data to achieve better compression translates to storage saving, compute savings, and better performance. Exposing the details of file formats makes it next to impossible to roll out better compression without causing long migrations, breaking changes, or adding complexity for applications and developers.

Security and data governance are another area where well-intentioned but rigid or even dogmatic application of open can lead to serious issues. Customers want to sleep well at night knowing that policies are centralized and they don’t have to protect against accidental direct access that may bypass defenses. We reject the notion that security of data and enforcement of access control needs to be left for a variety of users and applications to coordinate and get right. Key management done properly is a complex problem in itself; why add complexity and risk? The stakes are too high.

Governance goes beyond security and for us includes integrity, consistency, and privacy of data. Consider maintaining transactional integrity of as many files as needed based on user and application intent. The notion of direct file access needs to wrestle with this type of trade-off and either give up on governance (but then, what is the value of such a solution?) or adopt an appropriate abstraction in the programming model.

The history of database systems has plenty of examples like ISAMs or CODASYL showing us that physical access to data leads to an innovation dead end. More recently, adopters of Hadoop found themselves managing costly, complex, and unsecured environments that didn’t deliver the promised performance benefits. In a world with direct file access, introducing new capabilities translates into delays in realizing the benefits of those capabilities, complexity for application developers and, potentially, governance breaches. This is another point arguing for abstracting away the internal representation of data to enable more value to our customers, while supporting ingestion and export of open file formats.