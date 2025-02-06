AI is proving that it’s here to stay. While 2023 brought wonder and 2024 saw widespread experimentation, 2025 will be the year that healthcare and life sciences get serious about AI's applications. But it’s complicated: AI proofs of concept are graduating from the sandbox to production, just as some of AI’s biggest cheerleaders are turning a bit dour.

How to navigate such a landscape is top of mind for me and top executives such as Snowflake’s CEO, Sridhar Ramaswamy; Snowflake’s Distinguished AI Engineer, Yuxiong Xe; and other Snowflake industry-specific experts who weighed in on the “Snowflake AI + Data Predictions 2025” report. From operationalizing AI to rewriting your leadership skill set, we’re predicting what an AI-accelerated future might look like (and what might happen if organizations don’t get their foundational data strategies in place to be part of it).

The healthcare and life sciences industry approached the gen AI hype cycle with a results-oriented mindset. While the industry is embracing AI — with pharma and research institutions grabbing headlines like “AI Gains Ground with Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Prevention” — the patient care side will continue to proceed incrementally, slowly gaining acceptance among care teams and patients.

Expect HCLS organizations to maintain a measured pace and prioritize evidence-based proof points and tangible results. With high standards of care, stringent regulatory requirements and physicians' desire to balance efficiency, safety and personal liability, they will need to see AI-driven results in other highly regulated spaces before they dive in.

For the rest of the healthcare and life sciences predictions and more, download the report “Snowflake AI + Data Predictions 2025.”