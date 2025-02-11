AI is proving that it’s here to stay. While 2023 brought wonder and 2024 saw widespread experimentation, 2025 will be the year that the advertising, media and entertainment industry gets serious about AI's applications. But it’s complicated: AI proofs of concept are graduating from the sandbox to production, just as some of AI’s biggest cheerleaders are turning a bit dour.

How to navigate such a landscape is top of mind for me and top executives such as Snowflake’s CEO, Sridhar Ramaswamy; Snowflake’s Distinguished AI Engineer, Yuxiong Xe; and other Snowflake industry-specific experts who weighed in on the “Snowflake AI + Data Predictions 2025” report. From operationalizing AI to rewriting your leadership skill set, we’re predicting what an AI-accelerated future might look like (and what might happen if organizations don’t get their foundational data strategies in place to be part of it).

Advertising, media and entertainment companies are already data-driven businesses, which has made it easier to explore and embrace technologies like generative AI.

As the Global Head of Media, Entertainment & Advertising at Snowflake, I can say that we're an experimental industry to begin with. Advertising, media and entertainment tends to be a leader in adoption. However, while this industry may not face the same level of regulatory scrutiny as financial services or healthcare, the creative nature of the work can lead to encounter intellectual property issues more frequently.

For the rest of the advertising, media and entertainment predictions and more, download the report “Snowflake AI + Data Predictions 2025.”