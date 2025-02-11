AI is proving that it’s here to stay. While 2023 brought wonder and 2024 saw widespread experimentation, 2025 will be the year that the advertising, media and entertainment industry gets serious about AI's applications. But it’s complicated: AI proofs of concept are graduating from the sandbox to production, just as some of AI’s biggest cheerleaders are turning a bit dour.
How to navigate such a landscape is top of mind for me and top executives such as Snowflake’s CEO, Sridhar Ramaswamy; Snowflake’s Distinguished AI Engineer, Yuxiong Xe; and other Snowflake industry-specific experts who weighed in on the “Snowflake AI + Data Predictions 2025” report. From operationalizing AI to rewriting your leadership skill set, we’re predicting what an AI-accelerated future might look like (and what might happen if organizations don’t get their foundational data strategies in place to be part of it).
Advertising, media and entertainment companies are already data-driven businesses, which has made it easier to explore and embrace technologies like generative AI.
As the Global Head of Media, Entertainment & Advertising at Snowflake, I can say that we're an experimental industry to begin with. Advertising, media and entertainment tends to be a leader in adoption. However, while this industry may not face the same level of regulatory scrutiny as financial services or healthcare, the creative nature of the work can lead to encounter intellectual property issues more frequently.
For the rest of the advertising, media and entertainment predictions and more, download the report “Snowflake AI + Data Predictions 2025.”
Prediction: AI will let advertisers’ budgets go further because there will be fewer middle men.
One of the major benefits of AI tools will be increased efficiency throughout the process of getting messages to consumers. Currently, marketers lose nearly half their dollars somewhere between launching an advertisement and getting it in front of the customer. AI will clearly benefit advertisers by giving them more bang for their budget.
Let me break it down for you: For every dollar spent by a marketer, about 60 cents goes to the actual distribution and optimization of marketing content across different channels. The remaining 40 cents is spent in the ecosystem between the seller and the buyer. As we continue to see the convergence of adtech and martech — and as this convergence truncates the value chain by eliminating redundancies — we'll see less of an advertising dollar disappear before it reaches the consumer. This is where AI can really make a difference in optimizing the process and improving ROI for marketers.
From expanded consumer privacy requirements to adopting the latest and greatest in AI, marketers can expect no shortage of excitement across the ecosystem. Join David Fisher, Industry Principal Media & Entertainment – UK & EMEA, Snowflake; David Wells, Industry Principal AdTech & MarTech, Snowflake; and Erin Foxworthy, Industry Principal Agencies & Advertisers, Snowflake, for the 2025 AI + Data Predictions for Advertising, Media and Entertainment event. We’ll discuss how convergence shapes the entire ecosystem, our perspective on data privacy, and how to plan for the future.
If you’re not able to join us, read the full report for the rest of my 2025 advertising, media and entertainment predictions, insights from six other industry leaders and the latest big-picture data and AI forecasts from leaders such as Baris Gultekin, Snowflake’s Head of AI, and Brad Jones, Snowflake’s Chief Information Security Officer.