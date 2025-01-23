The AI Tipping Point: What Public Sector Leaders Need to Know for 2025

AI is proving that it’s here to stay. While 2023 brought wonder and 2024 saw widespread experimentation, 2025 will be the year that the public sector gets serious about AI's applications. But it’s complicated: AI proofs of concept are graduating from the sandbox to production, just as some of AI’s biggest cheerleaders are turning a bit dour.

How to navigate such a landscape is top of mind for me and top executives such as Snowflake’s CEO, Sridhar Ramaswamy; Snowflake’s Distinguished AI Engineer, Yuxiong Xe; and other industry-specific experts who weighed in on the “Snowflake AI + Data Predictions 2025” report. From operationalizing AI to rewriting your leadership skill set, we’re predicting what an AI-accelerated future might look like (and what might happen if organizations don’t get their foundational data strategies in place to be part of it).

Our industry's reputation for lagging in digital transformation isn't unfounded. However, this very characteristic might just be our golden ticket when it comes to generative AI. There's an ongoing shortage of IT and data science professionals across the public sector — namely in federal civilian, national security and education. AI's promise to help nontechnical staff work with data may solve our problems.

For the rest of the public sector predictions and more, download the report “Snowflake AI + Data Predictions 2025.”