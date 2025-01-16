The AI Tipping Point: What Manufacturing Leaders Need to Know for 2025

AI is proving that it’s here to stay. While 2023 brought wonder, and 2024 saw widespread experimentation, 2025 will be the year that manufacturing enterprises get serious about AI's applications. But it’s complicated: AI proofs of concept are graduating from the sandbox to production, just as some of AI’s biggest cheerleaders are turning a bit dour.

How to navigate such a landscape is top of mind for me and top executives such as Snowflake’s CEO, Sridhar Ramaswamy; Snowflake’s Distinguished AI Engineer, Yuxiong Xe; and other industry-specific experts who weighed in on the “Snowflake AI + Data Predictions 2025” report. From operationalizing AI to rewriting your leadership skill set, we’re predicting what an AI-accelerated future might look like (and what might happen if organizations don’t get their foundational data strategies in place to be part of it).

We explore how AI adoption and anticipated regulatory challenges will affect manufacturing in the years to come. The industry’s approach will be more measured, balancing innovation with clear, demonstrable business value. One of the big issues is how willing tech-forward manufacturing businesses will be to bet on very new, entirely unproven AI solutions.

For the rest of the manufacturing predictions and more, download the report “Snowflake AI + Data Predictions 2025.”