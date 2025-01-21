AI is proving that it’s here to stay. While 2023 brought wonder, and 2024 saw widespread experimentation, 2025 will be the year that telecommunications enterprises get serious about AI's applications. But it’s complicated: AI proofs of concept are graduating from the sandbox to production, just as some of AI’s biggest cheerleaders are turning a bit dour.
How to navigate such a landscape is top of mind for me and top executives such as Snowflake’s CEO, Sridhar Ramaswamy, Snowflake’s Distinguished AI Engineer, Yuxiong Xe, and other industry-specific experts who weighed in on the “Snowflake AI + Data Predictions 2025” report. From operationalizing AI to rewriting your leadership skill set, we’re predicting what an AI-accelerated future might look like (and what might happen if organizations don’t get their foundational data strategies in place to be part of it).
Gen AI and 5G will be major priorities in 2025. The complexity of 5G networks — the physical infrastructure, strain on virtualized networking functions, and cloud requirements — represents a major leap forward in terms of network capacity and availability for consumers accompanied by a hefty maintenance and development price tag for providers.
For the rest of the telecommunications predictions and more, download the report “Snowflake AI + Data Predictions 2025.”
Prediction: AI and geospatial data will revolutionize network planning
Data analysis for network optimization has been a long-standing industry challenge. However, the integration of native language models and geospatial data is set to transform network planning.
Things previously were just too complex. You were trying to run data sets and come to conclusions on very specific topics or questions, but you may not even be evaluating the right data sets. With generative AI, you're able to make that interaction with data much easier.
Now, network operators can ask pointed questions, such as where can I put capacity to maximize revenue, uptime or resilience?
Geospatial data adds another layer of insight so that telecommunications providers can fully understand network performance in different environments. With geospatial data, vendors can see that they're experiencing network volatility in a specific area and analyze terrain, weather conditions, building density and other factors that impact service quality. Providers will be better informed and better able to allocate resources to fix whatever problem is at hand.
With these two technologies at their disposal, telecommunications providers can create digital twins — virtual representations of network infrastructure — offering unprecedented insights into network performance and optimization opportunities.
Read the full report for the rest of my 2025 telecommunications predictions, insights from six other industry leaders and the latest big-picture data and AI forecasts from leaders such as Baris Gultekin, Snowflake’s Head of AI, and Brad Jones, Snowflake’s Chief Information Security Officer.