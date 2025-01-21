AI is proving that it’s here to stay. While 2023 brought wonder, and 2024 saw widespread experimentation, 2025 will be the year that telecommunications enterprises get serious about AI's applications. But it’s complicated: AI proofs of concept are graduating from the sandbox to production, just as some of AI’s biggest cheerleaders are turning a bit dour.

How to navigate such a landscape is top of mind for me and top executives such as Snowflake’s CEO, Sridhar Ramaswamy, Snowflake’s Distinguished AI Engineer, Yuxiong Xe, and other industry-specific experts who weighed in on the “Snowflake AI + Data Predictions 2025” report. From operationalizing AI to rewriting your leadership skill set, we’re predicting what an AI-accelerated future might look like (and what might happen if organizations don’t get their foundational data strategies in place to be part of it).

Gen AI and 5G will be major priorities in 2025. The complexity of 5G networks — the physical infrastructure, strain on virtualized networking functions, and cloud requirements — represents a major leap forward in terms of network capacity and availability for consumers accompanied by a hefty maintenance and development price tag for providers.

For the rest of the telecommunications predictions and more, download the report “Snowflake AI + Data Predictions 2025.”