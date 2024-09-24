Snowflake’s Whitnee Hawthorne on Launch of the AI Data Cloud for Travel and Hospitality

Today, Snowflake is officially launching the AI Data Cloud for Travel and Hospitality. Snowflake’s newest AI Data Cloud offers a unified and secure platform that streamlines AI and ML development to support the growth of travel and hospitality businesses, empowering organizations to harness their data’s full potential. With Snowflake and its ecosystem of partners, travel and hospitality businesses can integrate and analyze valuable third-party data to deliver top-notch customer experiences and maximize operational efficiency.

In this blog, Whitnee Hawthorne, Global Head of Travel and Hospitality at Snowflake, weighs in on the current state of the industry and the value Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud brings to airlines, hotels, cruise lines and travel technology providers.

What is the current state of the travel and hospitality industry?

The travel and hospitality industry is undergoing a significant transformation, and it's not just about bouncing back from the pandemic; we are past that and need to look into the next era of travel and hospitality. Customers now demand personalized, seamless experiences, and the race to adopt cutting-edge tech is on. Sure, travel demand is up, but the industry is also grappling with labor shortages, operational hiccups and fierce competition from alternative options. Enter generative AI — the tech that's being hailed as the next internet- or smartphone-level disruption. This isn't just a trend; it's a game-changer for traditional business models, creating billions in value, especially in customer service, operational efficiency and marketing.

What role does data play in this industry?

Data is the cornerstone of the travel and hospitality industry, providing deep insights into customer behavior, preferences and trends, as well as daily operations. It allows companies to personalize services, optimize pricing and enhance operational efficiency. From customer segmentation and loyalty programs to dynamic pricing and predictive maintenance, data drives better-informed decision-making and exceptional guest experiences. As AI and machine learning become more ubiquitous, the ability to harness and analyze large volumes of data in real time is critical for success. A strong data foundation helps companies ensure compliance with regulations and maintain data security, which are top priorities for handling sensitive customer information. Becoming a data-centric company is not optional — it’s essential to remain competitive, profitable and a desirable workplace.

Why is Snowflake launching the AI Data Cloud for Travel and Hospitality now?

Snowflake is rolling out the AI Data Cloud for Travel and Hospitality because the industry is at a make-or-break point. If you're not leveraging data and AI to the fullest, you’re toast. With generative AI ready to shake things up, there's a golden opportunity to redefine customer interactions, streamline operations and supercharge revenue. Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud for Travel & Hospitality is your one-stop shop for pulling all your data together, running real-time analytics and getting AI-driven insights that will keep you ahead of the curve. The platform empowers companies to unlock the full potential of their data and deliver personalized, seamless experiences that keep customers coming back. With AI poised to bring in $28 billion in value to the travel industry, Snowflake can help companies ride this wave of innovation all the way to the top.

What are some customer success stories we are seeing?

JetBlue leverages Snowflake to enhance data observability, a critical factor for maintaining the reliability of its data systems. By monitoring data health in real time, JetBlue ensures that its operational decisions and customer service are backed by accurate and reliable data. This has been particularly important in maintaining service excellence while managing complex operations.

With Snowflake as its central data platform, CarTrawler improved its unit margin by 5%. Ingesting CRM, customer service and transactional data into Snowflake provided a single source of truth for CarTrawler, allowing the company to manage and process data at scale.

Quick service restaurants like KFC and Pizza Hut use Snowflake to enhance data sharing and improve operational efficiency. For instance, KFC reduced its database operational costs by 70%, a model that can be applied to managing a hotel or restaurant chain where similar efficiencies and data integrations can drive significant cost savings and performance improvements.

What advice do you have for travel and hospitality companies?

If you want to stay in the game, it’s time to double down on data and AI. Generative AI is your golden ticket to revolutionizing operations and customer interactions. My advice? Invest in scalable, secure data platforms that can pull together all your data and deliver real-time, actionable insights. Use AI to elevate every aspect of your business — whether it’s delivering hyper-personalized guest experiences, optimizing your operations or making data-driven decisions that drive growth. And don’t just stop there: Keep pushing the envelope by exploring new AI applications, whether it’s in customer service, reputation management or beyond. The future of travel is AI-driven, and the companies that embrace it will lead the pack.

Learn more about the Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud for Travel & Hospitality.

