To migrate from Azure to GCP, O’Dowd again used Snowflake’s cross-cloud Snowgrid, which provides organizations with one seamless and connected experience across clouds to easily replicate data for improved business continuity.

O’Dowd’s team needed to migrate 20 TBs of data across 25 databases on different clouds with little to no impact to data consumers. First, they set up a new Snowflake account in GCP. They then used new account failover groups to replicate account objects from Azure, and did periodic replications for testing to make sure everything worked correctly in GCP before conducting a final failover to the GCP instance of Snowflake. The final failover group setup and initial replication was performed in a single day. Snowflake features have the same functionality across clouds, so there was little to no impact to data consumers.

“Using account failover allowed us to minimize downtime as we migrated to the Snowflake GCP instance,” says O’Dowd. “We were able to have the GCP instance in secondary mode and do our testing. When we did the final failover, it was almost instantaneous to users, making the whole migration process rather seamless."