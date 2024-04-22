In 2021, Magnite made a decisive move to strengthen its position in the CTV advertising market by acquiring SpringServe, a leader in CTV ad-serving technology. While this acquisition was a strategic fit for Magnite, integrating the two companies' data platforms presented a unique set of challenges. Magnite was operating its Snowflake data platform on AWS US West, whereas SpringServe had its presence on AWS US East. As business needs demanded more frequent data sharing across these units, the costs associated with transferring large data sets across these cloud regions also began to rise.

Recognizing the inefficiencies and escalating costs of operating in separate cloud regions, Magnite decided to consolidate its operations in AWS US East. This decision was not only cost-effective but also strategically aligned with the location of many of their clients, facilitating easier data sharing between Magnite and SpringServe business units, as well as with external clients who also use Snowflake as their cloud data platform.