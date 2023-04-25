Pfizer Uses Snowgrid for Cross-Region Collaboration and Business Continuity

For a global organization like Pfizer, the right teams must have access to hundreds of terabytes of data across research, manufacturing, and commercial operations, and all in the most secure and efficient manner possible.

Snowgrid enables collaboration capabilities across different global regions, making data sharing incredibly easy to set up and manage, both internally and with outside organizations. Pfizer now securely shares data sets across different business units using Snowflake in AWS U.S., Europe, Singapore, and Japan. By leveraging Snowgrid, Pfizer was able to break down its data silos and provide its teams with a single repository with the most up-to-date data sets. This has dramatically improved Pfizer’s ability to collaborate across regions and time zones to make data-driven decisions, leading to better outcomes such as ensuring its global salesforce has the latest product insights.

Given their success, Ring’s team expects more business units across Pfizer to onboard their data sets to reap the benefits of Snowflake’s data sharing capabilities. By architecting on Snowflake, Pfizer can also now seamlessly source, evaluate, and purchase third-party data, data services, and applications to innovate its business all on a single platform. Thanks to the cross-cloud and cross-region capabilities of Snowgrid, Pfizer can work with any of its global business partners, irrespective of the partners’ region or cloud.