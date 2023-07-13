Snowflake's Performance Optimizations Help ESO Reduce Costs by 60%

ESO is the largest software and data solutions provider to emergency medical services (EMS) agencies and fire departments in the U.S. With a mission to improve community health and public safety through the power of data, ESO makes software that helps save lives. If you call 911 and a fire or medical team responds, it’s likely they’re using ESO software to make sure you get the right help fast.

ESO’s customers—first responders, ambulatory transporters, hospitals, fire departments, and regulatory bodies—use ESO’s software to document and share a caller’s journey from the time they call 911 through their discharge at the end of the emergency. Emergency response teams can look at historical data to understand how they can improve their performance for future events. This data is also used for legal and regulatory purposes.

Currently, ESO has more than 10,000 SaaS customers that include more than 500,000 users. Its fire and EMS record data sets alone comprise over 220 million records and counting. These records have a high churn rate with hundreds of transactional changes daily. For example, a change in blood pressure can affect yearly aggregates. Each record has to be processed as a snapshot, and many of the records are from third parties, so they need to be integrated accurately.

And because the system supports emergency responses, it has to be available 24/7, with the ability to support high concurrency and scalability in cases of public emergencies or natural disasters. But there are also periods of time when no reports are being run, causing low usage and concurrency.

As a result, ESO needed a data platform that could flex to support high availability and scalability, and that also helped the company to manage and optimize its spend.