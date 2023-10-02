At DTCC, the notion of resiliency is built into all our initiatives, whether for clearing securities or offering clients the ability to perform data analytics, including how we go about modernizing our applications. Each application has a disaster recovery plan, including what we call a runbook, detailing the failover and failback schema as well as the objectives for the two main criteria in disaster recovery:

Recovery point objective (RPO): The extent of data recovery you expect to achieve should data be lost

The extent of data recovery you expect to achieve should data be lost Recovery time objective (RTO): The maximum amount of time you will tolerate an application not being available in the event of disaster

Since implementing Snowflake on AWS in June 2020 for our risk and data analytics, our organization has been incident-free. One of the reasons for this resiliency success is Snowflake’s Snowgrid capabilities. Snowgrid enables customers to replicate data across regions and clouds, unlocking greater resiliency and minimizing business disruption.

We have conducted at least 15 disaster recovery exercises using Snowgrid technology for business continuity. Our Snowflake instance handles over 700,000 queries per day across 15 applications supporting more than 400 users, and we have been able to achieve close to zero data loss and near-zero RTO using Snowflake’s account replication capabilities.

Snowflake’s built-in redundancy is a major benefit for DTCC; there is triple redundancy for all critical services and automatic retries for failed parts of any query. At the zone level, Snowflake uses availability zones on AWS and also offers cross-region replication and failover, which has helped us achieve our business continuity goals of close to zero data loss and near-zero recovery time objectives. We can use the Snowflake Time Travel feature to query for and retrieve deleted data for up to 90 days—and a fail-safe feature offers an additional seven days past the retention period for time travel.

Snowgrid’s account replication capabilities allow each account to have one or more failover groups, so we can segregate apps by line of business. This lends a lot of flexibility to our disaster recovery process design, including the ability to fail over an app with its own connection URL intact, so the app and its connection fail over together (and can fail back together as well). We also gain the ability to rotate apps independently without impacting one another.