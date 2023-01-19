McKesson’s Cross-Cloud Data Journey

Snowflake connected with Sridevi Potu, McKesson’s Director of Data Analytics Platform Services, at the Data Cloud World Tour in Austin, Texas. Learn about the company’s journey to Snowflake and how it’s implementing a cross-cloud data strategy.

McKesson is one of the largest distributors of healthcare supplies and pharmaceuticals, delivering a third of all pharmaceuticals used in North America, along with offering healthcare IT products and services. All of this means that a huge amount of customers and partners rely on the company.

“We have lots of data that is valuable to many parties within this tightly knit industry," said Sridevi Potu. "And Snowflake provides an avenue for collaboration through data interoperability.”

For example, McKesson has been able to share near real-time data through Snowflake’s direct sharing capabilities with transportation partners. Instead of the traditional means of SFTP that can take weeks to a month and involve multiple teams to set up, the Snowflake Data Cloud enabled the company to set up secure external data sharing within a couple of days. Customers and partners didn’t need to load data into another platform.