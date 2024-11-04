Calling All Builders: Get Hands-On with AI and Apps at Snowflake’s Dev Conference

With a full agenda of practical demos, thought-provoking speakers and a Gen AI Bootcamp, there’s no shortage of draws, but here are a few solid reasons to join us.

Get first looks and in-depth explorations of exciting new Snowflake capabilities

The opening keynote with Snowflake’s CEO, Sridhar Ramaswamy, will feature sneak peeks at the latest releases with Snowflake’s EVP of Product, Christian Kleinerman, plus demos of new capabilities. You’ll be able to go deeper into these major product announcements by attending one of six What’s New with Snowflake sessions that follow the keynote. From Snowflake Native Apps to machine learning, there’s sure to be something fresh for everyone.

Hear Dr. Andrew Ng talk about AI, agents and how to mobilize unstructured data

Prominent AI researcher, founder of DeepLearning.AI and Executive Chairman of LandingAI, Andrew Ng, has long been a leading proponent of AI agents and agentic workflows — the iterative processes of multiple AI agents collaborating to solve problems and ultimately carry out complex tasks automatically. Hear him discuss the power of AI, the potential for agents and how the growing role of unstructured data will shape the way we automate processes and build apps across all industries.

Report to Gen AI Bootcamp and build your own RAG chatbot

Start off this two-part session on Day 1 as Snowflake AI/ML experts Carlos Carrero and Arun Agarwal walk through how to easily and securely build AI-powered self-service analytics using Cortex Analyst, which transforms natural language questions into SQL queries, providing fast and accurate answers without relying on technical teams.

On Day 2, you’ll learn to build sophisticated AI apps using RAG with Snowflake Cortex Search. You’ll discover the beauty of RAG (Fewer hallucinations! Cost-effectiveness! Efficiency!) and how to apply it on your own document base without complex orchestration, integrations or infrastructure to manage. Then, you’ll build an end-to-end RAG app leveraging Cortex Search and Cortex AI with leading LLMs, including developing chat interfaces to test, prototype and ultimately deploy, creating an application your business users can actually use. To show off all that hard work, you’ll be awarded a nifty BUILD 2024 Gen AI Bootcamp badge. Go you!

Get hands-on with tools like pandas, Document AI and Snowflake Notebooks

Up-close, hands-on sessions and demos — created for builders, by builders — is what sets this event apart from other dev conferences. Go in-depth on some of Snowflake’s most popular features, like Document AI. Or choose to learn about setting up automated pipelines — from preprocessing in Snowflake and classification and extraction with Document AI all the way to building user-friendly apps on Streamlit — in order to make delivering insights from docs easier than ever. Learn to build enterprise-grade AI apps and deploy them with Snowpark Container Services, which simplifies the process and accelerates time to value. And for all you Python builders out there, don’t miss the instructor-led lab, where you will learn how to create an end-to-end data pipeline seamlessly in Python using Snowflake Notebooks with the Snowflake pandas API.

You can also learn more about the tools and tech that work with Snowflake. Catch in-depth, how-to talks from partners like Microsoft, which will show how Cortex Search integrates with Fabric Notebooks, and NVIDIA, whose NeMo Retriever enhances Snowflake’s RAG capabilities. Mistral will showcase its Large LLM, available in Cortex, and Kumo AI will demo its advanced predictive AI app. LangChain will also be on hand to demonstrate how its low-level library, LangGraph, can help construct dependable autonomous AI agents.

Contemplate the open questions about open source

In this open panel discussion, featuring Kasia Sitkiewicz, Staff Product Manager at Github and Katie Bauer, Senior Director of Data at GlossGenius, we’ll deconstruct the most complex data problems plaguing developers today. We’ll consider whether an AI model is “eating well” and how you can tell in the first place, and examine the differences between open source AI and accessible AI, considering the pros and cons of each. We’ll also discuss moving to a lakehouse architecture: How will it change how your data works? Does it have to change how your team works too? Join us for what is sure to be a lively and thoughtful discussion.

One more thing: Uplevel your skills — and your network — in person with other builders

As if all the virtual sessions weren’t motivation enough, did we mention the chance to follow up in person? Because we understand the value of meeting fellow builders face-to-face, we’ll be hosting 25+ BUILD Meetups all around the globe, where attendees will further explore ways to build with Snowflake. In addition to joining a hands-on lab featuring Cortex AI and a chance to earn a badge, you’ll learn about groundbreaking projects from other developers, data engineers and data scientists and feel the strength of the Snowflake community near you.

There’s much more going on at BUILD, so register now in your region at snowflake.com/build. For those in EMEA and APJ, don’t miss the in-person BUILD conferences and the chance to literally get your hands on the latest Snowflake innovations. Whether you’re attending virtually or in person, be sure to check out the agenda and start planning your schedule to ensure you’re getting the absolute most from this year’s event!