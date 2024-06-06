While we're introducing Notebooks as a powerful new way for data teams to accelerate their workflows, we also recognize the need for flexibility and choice. That's why we partner with Hex, to provide data teams with access to best-in-class tools to drive more decisions for the business and more value from their data.

We invite you to explore Snowflake Notebooks and discover how it can enhance your data workflows. Stay tuned for additional enhancements, including support for complex ML workflows, additional options for runtime support, improved collaboration and sharing capabilities, and telemetry and debugging capabilities, just to name a few.

Your feedback and support are invaluable as we continue to refine and expand Snowflake Notebooks, so please try it today, directly in Snowsight, or sign up for a free trial account and help us make it better for you.

Get started with our documentation and explore the power of Notebooks firsthand. See it in action on our YouTube playlist, and explore sample notebooks on GitHub.

Snowflake Notebooks is now available in Warehouse Runtime (PuPr) for all Snowflake accounts deployed across AWS, Azure and GCP. Container Runtime (PrPr) access is currently limited to AWS, but we're rapidly expanding availability.