Announcing OpenAI GPT-5 on Snowflake Cortex AI

We are thrilled to announce that OpenAI’s most advanced model, GPT-5, is now available natively on Snowflake Cortex AI for customers to use.

GPT-5, GPT-5 mini, GPT-5 nano and GPT-5 chat are available in public preview within the secure Snowflake perimeter for use with Cortex AISQL and Cortex REST API, and will be coming soon in Snowflake Intelligence (public preview) and Cortex Agents (general availability soon).

OpenAI GPT-5 models

GPT-5 is OpenAI’s most advanced model, offering major improvements in reasoning, code quality and user experience. It handles complex coding tasks with minimal prompting, provides clear explanations, and introduces enhanced agentic capabilities, making it a powerful coding collaborator and intelligent assistant for all users.

What you can do with OpenAI GPT-5 on Snowflake

OpenAI’s GPT‑5 joins other leading frontier models in Cortex AI, enabling a wide range of enterprise use cases—all within Snowflake’s secure, governed environment. The GPT‑5 models are particularly well-suited for: