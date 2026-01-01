EDF uses data science in various ways to better serve its customers, from helping to improve energy efficiency to identifying financially vulnerable users and offering appropriate support. However, the company’s Customer Analytics Zone (CAZ) — a self-made platform for developing and deploying machine learning (ML) models — didn’t always make it easy to generate the required insights.

“Previously, we didn’t have good access to data or a way of deploying our models into production,” EDF’s Data Science Lead Rebecca Vickery says. “We have a lot of very sensitive data, so we found it hard to do anything without sign-off and meetings. For every project, we had to ask the data lake team to provide extracts for us to work with, which could take days. It was slow-moving and difficult at times, and came with a lot of complexity, as we then had to manage the security and governance of that data ourselves.”

In 2022, after spending four months trying to deploy a single ML model in CAZ, EDF decided it needed a new customer data platform and an entirely new approach. The energy provider turned to the Snowflake Data Cloud to provide a central source of easily accessible data for its new Intelligent Customer Engine (ICE).

EDF now uses Snowflake and its Snowpark development framework to allow data scientists to use Python, their language of their choice, and bring ML models into production on Amazon SageMaker. EDF is taking advantage of the AWS and Snowflake partner relationship to provision enterprise-grade machine learning operations (MLOps) and data science capabilities.